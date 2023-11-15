Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEBGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

SEB opened at $3,549.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,816.59. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Seaboard has a one year low of $3,402.38 and a one year high of $4,090.63.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEBGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 3,450.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

