Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Seaboard Price Performance
SEB opened at $3,549.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,816.59. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Seaboard has a one year low of $3,402.38 and a one year high of $4,090.63.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Seaboard
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
