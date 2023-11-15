Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,901. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.