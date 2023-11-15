Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,745. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

