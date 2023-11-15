Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 499 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WEC opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $101.11. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.