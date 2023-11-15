Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 506 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,599 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.74 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

