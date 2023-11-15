Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

