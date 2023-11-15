Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,235 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,939 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 49.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $4.09.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.0852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

