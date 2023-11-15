Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,329 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

