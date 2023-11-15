Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 393 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

