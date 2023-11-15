Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $464.56 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $468.50. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.24.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Insider Activity

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

