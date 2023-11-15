Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Several research firms have commented on D. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

