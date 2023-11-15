Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE MUFG opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

