Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $590,048,000 after buying an additional 271,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

