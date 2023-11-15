Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,313,000 after buying an additional 5,521,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,395,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,915,000 after buying an additional 4,567,237 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,146.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $47.53.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.