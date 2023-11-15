Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE PSA opened at $260.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.15. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 109.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.