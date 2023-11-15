Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,764,000 after buying an additional 260,606 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $67.55.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

