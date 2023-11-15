Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,677,000 after purchasing an additional 946,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMC stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

