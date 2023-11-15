Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

