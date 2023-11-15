Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

