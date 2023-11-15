Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $427,000 in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,922 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth about $257,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in F5 by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in F5 by 16.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 12.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the second quarter worth about $313,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $167.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

