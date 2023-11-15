Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE TT opened at $229.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $229.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

