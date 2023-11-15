Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,427.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,362.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.07. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

