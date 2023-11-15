Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.