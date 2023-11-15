Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 33.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

