Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 721 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.7801 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.