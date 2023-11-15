Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.10-$3.25 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 5.7 %

SCVL opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $643.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shoe Carnival

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.