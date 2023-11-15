Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Drops By 13.1%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ADI stock opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.42.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

