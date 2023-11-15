Short Interest in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Increases By 17.2%

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other NetApp news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $352,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,327,298.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

