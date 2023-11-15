Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Drops By 15.8%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 1,152,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,704.0 days.
Randstad Stock Performance
Shares of Randstad stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. Randstad has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $63.31.
Randstad Company Profile
