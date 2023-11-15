Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Drops By 15.8%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 1,152,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,704.0 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. Randstad has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

