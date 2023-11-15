Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Drops By 15.0%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

Shares of SBFFF opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

