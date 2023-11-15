Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Drops By 15.0%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
Shares of SBFFF opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
