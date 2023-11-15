Short Interest in Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Decreases By 15.9%

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toyo Tire Trading Up 11.0 %
Toyo Tire stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. Toyo Tire has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $14.67.
