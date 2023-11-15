Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 567.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

