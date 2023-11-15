Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.67.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$23.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.07. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$20.84 and a 12-month high of C$29.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$830.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

