Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SNA opened at $275.19 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.