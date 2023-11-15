Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOVO

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -154.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,013,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,716,665.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,979,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,604,015.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,013,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,761 shares in the company, valued at $44,716,665.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.