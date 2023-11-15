Spectrum Brands (SPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) will issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $395,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,816 shares in the company, valued at $54,151,389.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $395,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,816 shares in the company, valued at $54,151,389.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,843 shares of company stock worth $1,276,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 15.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

