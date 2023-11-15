Stantec (NYSE:STN) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.81

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.81 and last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 22677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

STN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

