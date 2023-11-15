Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$115.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a C$99.00 price target on Stantec and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.75.

Get Stantec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Trading Down 0.4 %

About Stantec

Shares of STN opened at C$96.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$63.38 and a 1-year high of C$99.00.

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.