StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affimed

Affimed Stock Down 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.08. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 48,178 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.