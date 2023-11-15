StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
LEJU stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. Leju has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Leju Company Profile
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).
