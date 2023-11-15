StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

NEWR stock opened at $86.99 on Monday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.04.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $166,873,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $17,307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 1,374.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 334,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 312,002 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 15.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

