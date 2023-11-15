StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Performance

VRTV opened at $169.75 on Monday. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

