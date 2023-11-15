StockNews.com Upgrades Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,302.29.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,048.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,067.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,221.61. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

