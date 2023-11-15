StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares to Split on Monday, November 27th

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) shares are going to split on Monday, November 27th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, November 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. StoneX Group has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.35.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $28,179.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,483.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $28,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,483.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,931 shares of company stock worth $1,022,229 over the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

