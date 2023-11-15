Stratasys (SSYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) will announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stratasys Stock Up 4.8 %

SSYS opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $734.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stratasys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

