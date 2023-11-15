Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.34

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$22.34 and last traded at C$22.35, with a volume of 5967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.72.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCR shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.00.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
