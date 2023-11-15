Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of SUM opened at $35.14 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 172.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $38,044,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

