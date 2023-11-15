Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.78.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

SU opened at C$45.99 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$37.09 and a one year high of C$49.37. The company has a market cap of C$59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.2878378 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.