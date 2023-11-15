SunOpta Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SOY opened at C$6.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.33. SunOpta has a 12-month low of C$3.82 and a 12-month high of C$13.67. The firm has a market cap of C$725.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.35.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

