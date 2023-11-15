Superior Plus Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.98.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$9.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.10 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.